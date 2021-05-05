Limerick men appear in Leitrim court over Covid-19 breach

Two Limerick men, who were stopped by Gardai in Co Leitrim, were on their way to Manorhamilton, Carrick-on-Shannon District Court has heard.

Frankie O’Connor, Dromalty, Cappamore, Co Limerick and Joseph Ryan, 13 Gilmartin Park, Murroe, Co Limerick were stopped on April 27, 2020 in Leitrim Village. Both men pleaded guilty to breaching Covid regulations. The court heard Mr Ryan’s ex partner had contacted him as she felt at risk from her current partner and he was travelling to help her.

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted both men and fined them €200 each for the offence, allowing four months to pay.

Mr O’Connor also pleaded guilty to possession of €150 cannabis for his own use. The Probation Act was applied as he had no previous convictions.