Hundreds of Limerick homes without power this Bank Holiday Monday

HUNDREDS of Limerick homes are without power this Bank Holiday Monday evening due to the windy conditions.

According to the ESB PowerCheck, 164 customers are without electricity in the Shanagolden are. The fault was reported at 3.15pm and is expected to be restored at 8.45pm.

A second fault just inside the Cork border between O'Rourke's Cross and Charleville is affecting 822 customers. A further fault between Charleville and Ballyhea has hit 162 homes. They are both expected to have power restored at 9.15pm.

The ESB warns that, "Fallen Electricity Wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them. Call our emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112."

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place until 10pm.