BREAKING: Ireland passes quarter of a million threshold of Covid cases

A total of 453 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Bank Holiday Monday evening.

As is now normal practice, the county by county breakdown is not made available to media on weekends or Bank Holidays.

There is now a total of 250,290 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were no deaths related to Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 4,906 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 203 are men / 250 are women; 78% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 25-years-old.

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 1, 1,591,888 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,146,562 people have received their first dose; 445,326 people have received their second dose.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.