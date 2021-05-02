Manhunt in County Limerick this Sunday

A DRIVER fled the scene after he crashed into a garda patrol jeep in the Buffanoka area of Cappamore this Sunday morning.

It is understood that officers in a Garda Regional Support Unit jeep observed a vehicle driving in the Murroe area at around 9am. It is believed the vehicle failed to stop for gardai and a chase ensued in the direction of Cappamore.

A garda spokesperson said: "A managed containment operation ensued and the driver of the car crashed into a ditch and while reversing out of the ditch, reversed into a garda vehicle.

"The driver fled the scene on foot and the female passenger remained at the scene. No persons were injured during the incident."

An emergency service helicopter was called in to help gardai in the manhunt.

"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

A damaged patrol jeep and a Volkswagen Passat was seen being towed through the village of Cappamore.

One local told the Leader it was "the talk of the place".

"Everyone and their nana was out walking or on bikes to see what was happening," said the local.