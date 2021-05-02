BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

As of midnight, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of a further 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 249,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 182 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31.5 years old



As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 30th, 2021, 1,572,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,130,958 people have received their first dose

441,821 people have received their second dose

