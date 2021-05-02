BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures revealed
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.
As of midnight, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of a further 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
There has now been a total of 249,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
220 are men / 182 are women
79% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 31.5 years old
As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 30th, 2021, 1,572,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
1,130,958 people have received their first dose
441,821 people have received their second dose
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on