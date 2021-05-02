Bank Holiday Monday washout: Wind and rain warning for Limerick

MET Eireann hass issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

It is valid from 3am in the early hours of Monday morning to 10pm on Monday night.

Met Éireann forecasts unseasonably wet and windy weather.

"Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

"Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas."