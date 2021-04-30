BREAKING: Penneys in Limerick to offer shopping by appointment only from week of May 10

PENNEYS' two Limerick stores will be temporarily offering shopping by appointment only from the week of May 10.

The announcement this Friday evening comes after the government revealed plans on Thursday evening regarding the re-opening of retail outlets.

"We are delighted to confirm that we will be temporarily offering shopping by appointment in all our Irish stores, the week prior to our full reopening on 17th May - exact dates TBC," reads a statement on Penneys Ireland Facebook account.



"We cannot wait to welcome our customers back and our incredible retail team will be working hard to get our stores ready. Once we have more details on how to book and the timings around this, we'll let our followers know so make sure to keep an eye on our posts to keep updated."

The retailer confirmed that in preparation for the re-opening of its stores, they have already started working through the logistics of the operation "starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.

"We will confirm timing and full details for this next week".

Huge queues formed outside the Limerick city store on O'Connell Street last June and again in December when the Penneys stores across the country re-opened after several weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The two Limerick stores have been closed for four months now as a consequence of Level 5 restrictions introduced from the end of December.