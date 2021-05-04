Limerick woman appointed to management of top Irish agency

A LIMERICK woman has been appointed to the senior management team of one of Ireland’s top agencies, Connelly Partners.

Vaunnie McDermott, from the Ennis Road has more than 20 years experience working as a marketing professional in media and advertising.

She joins Mary McMahon and Ronan Doyle on the senior team having only become employed by the firm in 2018.

Steve Connelly, president of Connelly Partners said: “We are truly excited about developments in Ireland, and particularly the level and calibre of recent client wins. Mary, Ronan and Vaunnie bring a tremendous knowledge, passion and experience to the company and personally I look forward to working with them all in the future.”

Ms McDermott pointed out that the company has won a number of new accounts valued at more than €1m in turnover, including household names like 123.ie insurance, Audi Ireland, Barnados, and locally the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership.

She added: “We see Connelly Partners Dublin more and more as a global agency with local understanding.”