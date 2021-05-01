Limerick Weather: Saturday, May 1, 2021

MIST and fog will clear quickly this morning to good sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop through the course of the day with showers being heavy at times, bringing a risk of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in light variable breezes.

It will be mostly dry and clear tonight with just some passing cloud. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes with a patchy frost and mist in places.