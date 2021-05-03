New housing proposal for Limerick

A NEW housing development is being planned near St Patrick’s Road.

Michael Murphy Homes is set to seek planning permission for 55 new homes at Hillcroft Close, just off the St Patrick’s Road in Singland.

The developer – who has been contacted for comment – has placed a planning notice in this weekend’s Limerick Leader announcing his intention to seek the green light from council planners.

If it gets the go-ahead, the 55 units will comprise of four two-storey, two-bedroom semi-detached homes, 42 duplex units in four three storey blocks.

In this, there will be one and two bed apartments on the ground floor and three bedroom homes over.

On top of this, nine two-storey three-bedroom terraced houses in two blocks are being planned.

To facilitate this, an existing block wall on the northern boundary of site will be knocked.

While the application will also include all associated roads, boundary treatments, pavements, car parking, street lighting, foul and surface water drainage and all ancillary site development works on lands at Hillcroft Close

It’s anticipated the main access for this development will come via Hillcroft Close.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery said: “While all housing developments are welcome, we must take account of the people living already in the area and people with young families as this new housing development will bring a lot of extra traffic and the planning of this development must fit into the area. Once this planning application is submitted myself and Willie O Dea will be consulting with the residents in the area.”