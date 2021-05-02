Sail into Wellness with Limerick Mental Health Association

THE LIMERICK Mental Health Association is working in association with Sailing into Wellness to provide sailing courses to help those in recovery from poor mental health.

With dates available in May and June, you can clear your head on the fresh waters of the Shannon Estuary. Leaving from Foynes, a group of ten can get on board the ship named Ilen for €460 which works out as €46 per person.

Manager of the Limerick Mental Health Association, Tracey Lynch, remarked that she thinks the programme will be very beneficial,

“It was once said that the cure for anything is saltwater, whether that comes in the form of sweat, tears or the sea. We are very excited about the potential for this new Sailing into Wellness programme,” she said.

Tracey continued: “Sailing into Wellness makes recovery about living. As an island nation we rarely look to the sea to help with our social and physical challenges. We are all equal at sea, together we face the same challenges, the combination of this and treating people with respect as equals provides a powerful environment for change.”

The sail will operate fully within Covid-19 restrictions, explained co-founder of Sailing into Wellness, Colin Healy. “We are truly fortunate that this programme is part funded by the National Lottery funding which enables us to run a program on the Sailing ship Ilen out of Foynes Yacht Club this year. We are fully insured, and all staff are garda vetted. We can have 10 clients on board plus our crew under Level 5 restrictions and we have a full set of Covid protocols in place.”

Booking operates on a first come, first served basis.

If you are interested in booking a session be sure to get in contact with: Tracey@Limerickmentalhealth.ie.