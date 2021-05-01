Government funding fuels ambitions of Limerick museum

THE allocation of €1.5m in funding for works at the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum has been broadly welcomed.

The monies, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, are part of a €75m investment for 24 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

Announcing details of the allocations, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said:

“These projects will breathe new life into towns and villages across the country making them attractive and vibrant places for people to live, work, socialise and raise a family”

The funding earmarked for Foynes will go towards what has been described as the “ambitious reimagining” of the existing museum.

The Chairman, Gerry Guihen, and Board of Directors of Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum have also expressed their delight with the recent announcement.

“This grant along with a previous commitment from the Department of Tourism, Culture & Arts of financial assistance to the tune of €1.75m means that our very ambitious development plans can proceed.

We are very thankful to Limerick City & County Council for putting this project forward and for supporting our efforts to get the remaining finances needed to complete the build. Without their buy in this project would not have been successful.” Mr Guihen confirmed.

The new build will include a 112 seater Cinema, an expanded Archive, library and research centre, while a conference centre / multi purpose room will have the capability of seating 300 people concert style.

“We have been working on this development for the past three years with a total cost of €4.8M to deliver it. The Museum has already expended over €600,000 to bring it through design, planning and ground floor expansion and acquiring extra space around the Museum.

“We now have a further contribution of €100,000 to make from our own resources. When complete it will create extra employment, provide facilities that can be used not just by tourists but by the local community and business enterprises based in and around Foynes” Gerry Guihen continued.

Other news features that the museum will boast include a

New large Board Room/ meeting/ training room

A Maureen O’Hara Museum wing.

A New expanded Aviation exhibition rooms.

Expanded Children’s Exhibition area and a twelve desk remote working hub with facilities.