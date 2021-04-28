Limerick development advocate to discuss Leaving Cert reform

SUSTAINABLE development advocate Caillum Hedderman will join a panel tonight to discuss the future of the Leaving Certificate.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan is hosting a discussion on the future of the examination, especially in the wake of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on it.

Also taking part will be his party colleague, Senator Annie Hoey, a former president of the Union of Students in Ireland.

It all gets under way at 7pm, and can be accessed through Cllr Sheehan’s Facebook page.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the City North councillor told of how he was impressed at the campaigning by 18-year-old Caillum, a sixth-year student at John the Baptist Community School in Hospital.

https://t.co/jwcy1FG7MH



“He articulated very well the concerns he and his peers have in relation to the provisional Leaving Certificate examination,” said Cllr Sheehan. “I think the pandemic has shone a light on how unfit for purpose the system is,” he said.

“The Leaving Certificate is stressful at the best of times without a global pandemic on top of it. You can see now in many ways how unfair the system actually is.” Cllr Sheehan says there is a need for a new model which is fairer on students, arguing the current set-up is “past its sell-by date.”

All are welcome at the discussion.