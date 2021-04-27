New figures show big reduction in burglaries in Limerick

NEW figures collated by security company PhoneWatch show there was a major reduction in the number of reported burglary offences in Limerick last year.

According to the figures, which are based on CSO data, there was a 29% reduction in burglaries during 2020 compared to 2019.

Just over a quarter of reported burglaries in Munster last year occurred in Limerick. According to PhoneWatch, there were 574 burglaries in Limerick compared to 592 in Cork, 277 in Tipperary, 226 in Waterford, 182 in Clare and 181 in Kerry.

“We have been keeping a close eye on the CSO burglary figures over the past 12 months and welcome the good news that the total amount of burglaries nationwide is declining. However, as the country begins to open up and we all start to travel a little more, it is vital we consider our home safety. We all appreciate the value of our homes now more than ever - let’s remember this and continue to ensure home safety is a top priority,” said Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch.

Earlier this year Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche confirmed the reduction in burglaries had continued into the first quarter of 2021.