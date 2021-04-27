BREAKING: Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases locally as Limerick moves close to national incidence rate

THERE has been a sharp daily increase in new confirmed Covid-19 cases across Limerick, figures just out reveal.

Data from the Department of Health shows Limerick has seen the fifth biggest rise in cases across the State, with 25 new instances reported.

And the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is also up, from 115.4 yesterday to 122.1 today. It's only marginally under the national average rate of 122.5, the statistics show.

Across the last fortnight, some 238 new cases have been reported in Limerick city and county.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today four occurred in April, five in March and one in February.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years.

There has now been a total of 4,884 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday April 26, the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 247,489* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 203 are men and 221 are women.

Some 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age of 29 years.

Of the new cases, 156 - the majority - are in Dublin, followed by 39 in Donegal, 28 each in Kildare and Meath and 25 in Limerick.

The remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties including 22 in Tipperary, 16 in Cork and less than five in Clare. There have been no new cases in Co Kerry today.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 47 are in intensive care. There's been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, some 1,398,061 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Of these, 998,134 people have received their first dose, with 399,927 people getting their second dose.