Three men arrested following drug seizures in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested three men and seized €339,000 of suspected drugs in Limerick City.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit stopped two cars, one in Corbally and the second in Thomandgate, at around 6.30pm on Monday April 26.

A search of the two cars resulted in the seizure of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb from each. Total value €40,000.

The two drivers, men aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.

As part of the investigation two follow-up searches were carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

Shortly before 8pm Gardaí carried out a search at an apartment on Henry Street resulting in the seizure of €170,000 of suspected cocaine and €124,000 of suspected cannabis herb. A third man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

At around 10.30pm Gardaí carried out the second search at a house in Corbally resulting in the seizure of €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash. No arrests were made following this search.

All three men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.