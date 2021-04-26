Extra bin collections added in Limerick after increase in littering

LIMERICK City and County Council has moved to increase its rate of bin collections after an increase in littering over the weekend.

Many people took advantage of the sunshine across the weekend just gone – but in many places, public bins were left overflowing, while many people simply left their litter on the ground.

As a result of this, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed two extra collections each on Saturday and Sunday – on top of the parks staff collecting rubbish four times each day.

“Over the weekend City Centre Park crews collected more than 40 bags of rubbish, a fifth of which was of rubbish just thrown on the ground. In our suburban parks in Mungret and Castletroy 107 bags of rubbish were collected – 38 of these bags were of litter on the ground,” the council said.

In order to ensure that people are able to dispose of their waste, council has installed an extra 15 bins in some strategic locations, including along the Three Bridges walk.

Four solar compacting bins have also been relocated to the city centre to allow for additional volumes of waste to be collected.

The spokesperson said the council is “disappointed that some people continue to believe that they can discard of their rubbish anywhere they want.”

“The constant and consistent messaging from the council is to use a bin and if they are full, to bring the rubbish home with you and dispose of it responsibly. Limerick City and County Council’s overarching objective is for people to dispose of their waste in as environmentally friendly way as possible. If there are no bins along your route or they are full we are urging people to do the responsible thing and bring it home and dispose of it there,” they added.

So much for #LimerickandProud I’ve been in cleaner festival campsites than Limerick was this morning pic.twitter.com/gMVNdCefz9 — Jack McGrath (@Jack_Mc_Grath) April 25, 2021

Really proud of my brother-in-law who takes pride in his job of cleaning Limerick's streets every morning while most of us are still asleep.



It must be so disheartening to be greeted with this. Cop on people! There is no excuse for this ignorance. pic.twitter.com/hcpoOB0lBF — Aoife McLoughlin (@Squifferito) April 24, 2021

“The Council is also urging all people to continue to follow the health guidelines and restrictions outlined by the government and health authorities.”