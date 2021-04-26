Gardaí investigate alleged 'indecency' incident in Limerick

GARDAÍ are investigating an alleged indecency incident that is believed to have occurred in the Caherdavin area at around 7pm on Wednesday, April 21.

It is understood to be linked to reports of a man engaging in adult behaviour, on his own, in a car while children were in the vicinity.

Local councillor, Conor Sheehan said he was made aware of these reports at the weekend.

"I immediately contacted An Garda Síochána. I would advise anyone who may witness behaviour like this to contact the gardaí immediately; forward any images to them and to refrain from posting or sharing anything of this nature on social media," said Cllr Sheehan.

One local resident told the Leader that he "100%" saw a man engaging in this behaviour in a car in the Caherdavin area.

"There were kids playing on the road at the time. He is aged between 40 to 50 I'd say. It was reported to Mayorstone Garda Station," said the local.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leader that they are investigating an alleged indecency incident that is believed to have occurred at around 7pm on April 21 in the Caherdavin area.

"Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," said the garda spokesperson.