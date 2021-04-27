Limerick school to get an additional teacher a year after reopening

EXACTLY a year after it was announced that Glenroe school was going to reopen one might think head teacher Julie O’Connor would regret taking the position after all the trials and tribulations of Covid.

But not a bit of it.

“Rewards are plenty, establishing a rapport with pupils and parents, building relationships with the community and management from Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) has been a wonderful experience.

“Inviting parents to establish a parents council has been a very exciting opportunity as they are the prime educators and I welcome their expertise, diverse skills and talents. I am delighted to work with them to enhance the experience of Glenroe Community National School for all our pupils,” said Ms O’Connor.

A year on from the good news of reopening they have more good news. Current enrolments will see an additional teacher from this September; enough pupils hitting the criteria for school transport; plans well advanced for the refurbishment and modernisation of the building; after school services at and transport to Coolfree Kids in Ballyorgan.

Limerick City and County Council is also installing a footpath and flashing lights as safety measures this month.

Chairperson of Glenroe CNS Working Group, Mary Hanley O’Brien, said great progress has taken place in the last year.

“Glenroe CNS is at the heart of the community and we thank head teacher Julie O’Connor for her dedication to the role and also LCETB as the school patron.

“It’s an exciting time in Glenroe CNS - we look forward to supporting Muinteoir Julie, the pupils and parents in Glenroe CNS in all the positive developments that are taking place,” said Ms Hanley O’Brien.

Ms O’Connor is looking forward to welcoming future pupils on their first day in Glenroe CNS and playing her part in enabling the children of Glenroe and Ballyorgan to be educated locally once more.