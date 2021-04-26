‘True gentleman’ and 'very friendly neighbour' Adrian McNamara laid to rest

“AN absolute gent” is how Adrian McNamara, the late husband of Limerick’s Euro Millions winner Dolores McNamara, has been remembered.

Mr McNamara, who was in his late 60s, passed away peacefully last Thursday morning at his son Lee's home.

He was laid to rest in the new cemetery in the parish of Ogonnelloe on Saturday afternoon following a private funeral Mass in St Flannan's Church, Killaloe, at noon.

“A true gentleman,” is how one person summed up Mr McNamara in the condolences section on the RIP website. Another used the words, “an absolute gent”.

“Heaven has gained an angel,” wrote another acquaintance.

Mr McNamara was also described as “a very friendly neighbour”.

The McNamara family of Patrick’s Road in Limerick city became the focus of international media attention in 2005 when Dolores McNamara won €115 million from a €2 Quickpick ticket purchased at Garryowen Stores.

It was the biggest lottery prize ever won in all of Ireland.

It was also reported at the time that it was the first ever EuroMillions ticket Ms McNamara had purchased.

The mother-of-six celebrated the news in her local pub at the time, The Track Bar near Limerick's greyhound stadium.

Despite the public interest surrounding the family, Adrian McNamara had maintained a low profile since his wife’s big win.

A bricklayer by trade, Mr McNamara was recovering from a triple cardiac bypass operation at the time of the famous win.

The father-of-six who resided in Lough Derg Hall, Killaloe in more recent years, had a keen interest in horses and got a great thrill when his seven-year-old mare, Carraig na gCapall, won the Tim Kelly Electrical Maiden Hurdle at Ballinrobe in 2007.

Mr McNamara had been on the look-out at the time for a potential national hunt horse and after he bought Carraig na gCapall, he went to many meetings that the horse raced in.

Apart from spending time with his family in Limerick and Clare, Mr McNamara also enjoyed his sun holidays in Turkey.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings in public spaces, only close family members were able to be inside in St Flannan's Church in Killaloe for the funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon.

Mr McNamara was laid to rest in splendid spring sunshine following the Mass.

Mr McNamara is sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Gary, Dean and Lee, daughters Dawn, Kim and Kevanne; grandchildren Nicole, Jadye, Luke, Katelyn, Rhys, Tori, Tegan, Lexi and Tiernan, son-in-law Jeffrey, daughters-in-law Michelle and Vicky; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.