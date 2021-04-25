BREAKING: National Covid-19 figures revealed

As of midnight, Saturday April 24, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. As is currently the case, the HPSC do not give a county by county breakdown at the weekends, so no Limerick number is available for today.

Of the cases notified today:

234 are men / 182 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,873 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 174 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

966,611 people have received their first dose

393,310 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.