BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

And as of midnight, Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 461 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 246,204 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

235 are men / 224 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old



As of 8am today, 162 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

934,980 people have received their first dose

382,185 people have received their second dose



The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.