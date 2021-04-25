Limerick Weather: Sunday, April 25, 2021

TODAY will be another dry and bright day with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloud will thin later in the afternoon followed by good sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius, staying coolest near southern coasts due to onshore breezes. Winds will be moderate east to southeast in direction, occasionally fresh along southwestern coasts.

Remaining dry and mostly clear tonight. A cold night with lows of -1 to +3 degrees with frost in places, in a light variable breeze.