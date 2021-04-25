TD and engineer says multi-billion euro project is welcome news for Limerick

LIMERICK Green Party TD Brian Leddin has welcomed multi-billion euro plans for an offshore wind farm at Moneypoint.

In huge news for the region, the ESB has announced a joint venture with Equinor to transform the old power station from coal burning to offshore wind production.

Mr Leddin, an engineer by trade, says he played a key role in the decision.

“This is an enormous opportunity for our region and will provide thousands of high skilled jobs for Limerick, Clare and Kerry. I am proud to have played an important part in this, in negotiating the ambitious climate targets in the programme for government and also in inserting specific ambition into the programme on offshore wind and ‘green hydrogen’ production. This has led to the ESB’s decision,” he said.

He said it’s significant that the Moneypoint wind farm will be made up of very large wind turbines on floating platforms tethered to the sea bed.

“We do not have any of these wind turbines in Ireland yet, although ESB’s partner Equinor are currently operating floating offshore wind turbines in the Hywind project off the Scottish coast. The advantage of floating wind turbines is that they can be deployed where the wind is stronger and more consistent, like off our western coast,” Mr Leddin continued.

And the first-term TD also gave his support to Limerick Chamber’s call for a taskforce to develop the Shannon Estuary as a hub for the offshore wind industry.

“Shannon Foynes Port Company released a report recently showing how the infrastructure in Foynes Port and the rail link is very well suited for servicing the offshore wind industry. The University of Limerick and the Limerick Institute of Technology are well-placed to train the talent we need, particularly in the civil, mechanical and electrical engineering fields, to push the region forward as a leader in offshore wind energy,” he added.