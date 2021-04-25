Judge warns Limerick woman she faces prison sentence

A JUDGE told a female motorist caught driving without insurance twice in three months that she is facing a prison sentence.

Patricia Collins, aged 45, of Killuragh, Cappamore pleaded guilty to a number of motoring offences at Kilmallock Court.

Insp Pat Brennan said Ms Collins was stopped by Detective Garda David Gee at Dromsally, Cappamore on May 30, 2020.

Ms Collins, he said, told Det Garda Gee that she was disqualified at the time.

“She did not have a driving licence or insurance. The car was seized,” said Insp Brennan.

On February 28, 2020, Garda Pat Aherne said he observed Ms Collins driving.

“I knew at the time she was a disqualified driver. There was no valid tax disc, NCT, insurance and no driving licence,” said Garda Aherne, who added that Ms Collins had eight previous convictions including two for no insurance.

Con Barry, solicitor for Ms Collins, said he was very cognisant of the fact it was his client’s third and fourth conviction for no insurance.

“There is a probation and welfare report due in Limerick District Court,” said Mr Barry, who applied for an adjournment so that these could be considered by the judge.

In putting the matter back until September, Judge Patricia Harney said: “I want to be very clear. She is facing a prison sentence”.