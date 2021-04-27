Council reviewing its road-sweeping operations in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council is to review its street cleaning service in the metropolitan district.

The information, from Conor Culloo, a senior engineer in the service operations department, came following a question from Labour councillor Elena Secas.

She had asked how many road sweepers the local authority has, where they are normally kept, and whether an extra one can be allocated to City East.

In a written reply, Mr Culloo said the authority operates a number of sweepers based at various locations.

“Limerick City and County Council operates a combination of owned and hired, large and compact road sweepers based at multiple locations. In total, four large and four compact sweepers operate all year around with an additional two large road sweepers used seasonally,” he wrote.

Three large and three compact sweepers are based in the metropolitan district.

“The street cleaning service in the metropolitan area is currently under review with a view to providing a consistent frequency of service across the district on the main routes and secondary routes. The review will also take into consideration the possibility of providing a service to housing estates in the district,” he added.