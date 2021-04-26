Assessments suggest closed Limerick bridge can take ‘select vehicular movements’

A NEW engineering assessment has suggested the piers at Thomond Weir have the capacity for “select vehicular movements”.

The information came to light following a question at this month’s metropolitan district meeting.

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe had asked for an update on the structural examination of the concrete structures of Thomond Weir which has been closed to the public for over 40 years.

In a written reply, Aoife Duke, the director of services for housing, wrote: “BHP has completed vertical and horizontal testing of the concrete piers and core results have been provided to Garland Construction Engineers. Initial assessment would suggest the piers have capacity for select vehicular movements.”

But she warned a final conclusion cannot be made until such time as the foundation of the individual piers are assessed by dive and marine contractors.

“Such an assessment has not been undertaken to date due to the high flow rates and water levels in the Shannon. It is envisaged such an inspection will be undertaken in June or July of this year when river conditions are more favourable for these specialist works. On receipt of such findings, Garland will finalise their structural assessment,” she confirmed.

There has been opposition locally to the re-opening of Thomond Weir, due to fears it would facilitate anti-social behaviour.