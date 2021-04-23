ESB technicians in Limerick join national strike

ESB technicians in Limerick joined a 24-hour nationwide strike, setting up pickets at the utillity’s offices in Rosbrien this Friday.

The strike, which has been described as “unlawful” by ESB networks, is being held by the Independent Workers Union, which says the dispute centres on a lack of consultation over work to be outsourced to the private sector.

It has offered to defer the strike if the company agrees to go to the Workplace Relations Commission, which it has so far refused to do.

The Independent Workers Union claims to represent up to 500 of the 1,500 network technicians employed by ESB Networks. Other unions say this figure is closer to 300.

There will be a two-day strike next week.

In response to claims the strike is not lawful, the union insists it has observed all the required procedures and will call off the action if the ESB goes to the WRC.

The ESB stresses that technicians belonging to the recognised unions – Connect, Siptu, and Unite - are not in dispute, and will deliver emergency cover.

However, it says there has been a “limited impact” to some electricity customers.