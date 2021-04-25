Former Limerick rail line ‘attracting dumping and rats’
The former Irish Rail line which runs behind Rathbane and Janesboro | PICTURE: LIAM BURKE/PRESS22
LIMERICK City and County Council is to write to Irish Rail amid concerns at the out-of-use line behind Rathbane and Janesboro.
At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery said the rail line “is causing anti-social behaviour and rubbish dumping which is leading to rat infestation”.
She asked if the council could liaise with the State rail provider to ascertain its plans for the rail-line and whether the immediate problem could be sorted out.
Metropolitan district manager Kieran Lehane said he would do just this.
