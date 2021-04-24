Limerick council plans to dispose of property it never actually owned!

LIMERICK City and County Council is planning to transfer the deeds on a property it never actually owned.

A commercial unit at 9 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, councillors have been told, was registered to the local authority way back in 1855, with the current owner notionally holding the property on an effective lease.

The council holds the titles of the building – a former television equipment store – under a so-called fee farm grant, dated July 13, 1855.

The property owner rents the unit under a sub-fee farm grant.

A fee farm grant is a type of land ownership typical in cities. It gives the grantee the right to hold a freehold estate. In this case, it means the council and the current building owner are in a landlord-tenant relationship.

However, the local authority confirmed it has “not or never has been in possession” of the property, and outlined plans to ensure its owner can secure the titles.

In a briefing note to councillors, Jayne Leahy, the head of property and community facilities wrote: “The council's legal interest in this property is of no value and the council are not or never have been in possession of this property. [The owner of the property] now wishes to register his legal title with the Property Registration Authority.”

In order to facilitate this, the authority needs to transfer its interest in the property, something which can only be done with the consent of councillors.

While members of the metropolitan district noted the recommendation to transfer the titles, it will need to be rubber-stamped at next month’s full 40-member meeting.