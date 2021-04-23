Motorists’ patience over potholes running out warn Limerick councillors

MEMBERS of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District have called for a road patcher to be permanently assigned to the district.

While the local authority has dedicated outdoor staff a specialist velocity patcher vehicle is shared with the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District.

Raising his concerns at the April meeting, Cllr Adam Teskey said the current arrangement is not satisfactory as it can take weeks, and sometimes months, before potholes are patched.

“At the moment the public are very frustrated at the time it is taking to fill potholes. This system that we have in this municipal district – it’s here this week and it’s not here next week – is not working,” he said.

“For the size of the area that we represent, we need a full time patching system in our area because what’s happening at the moment isn’t working. The public who are paying tax on their vehicles, insurance on their vehicles, NCTing their their vehicles are very aggravated and aggrieved and they are not going to tolerate it much longer,” he added.

Supporting Cllr Teskey, former Mayor Stephen Keary agreed that the current patching vehicle is not visible enough across the municipal district.

“It's not good enough. For us, as councillors, we feel that the people are not satisified with level of service they are getting,” he said.

Separately, members asked council officials to examine a way for them to identity local road numbers remotely which would enable them to report the location of potholes quicker.