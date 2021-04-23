Tulips in Adare are a thorny issue for Limerick councillors

THE planting of tulips in Adare sparked a heated discussion at the monthly meeting of the Adare/Rathkeale councillors, with one member revealing he was recently “lambasted” over the absence of similar flowers in his locality.

Speaking via phone at the virtual meeting, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he met four ladies out walking who “gave me hell for leather”.

The former mayor said he was accused of being ‘a waste of time’ as a councillor as he was pressed as to why flowers have not been planted in other towns or villages across the district.

Moving to address the concerns of her colleague, Cllr Bridie Collins clarified that the tulips at Adare Park were not planted by the local authority.

“The tulips that you are looking at in the park were actually planted by Adare Tidy Towns. We planted those ourselves and the planting wasn’t done by the council,” she said, adding that the cost was not €1 per bulb as was suggested by Cllr Sheahan.

While commending the efforts of Adare Tidy Towns, Cllr Adam Teskey called on the council to allocate funds for a planting programme for towns and villages in the district.

Cllr Sheahan agreed, noting the council has staff working in the city area who maintain the parks and plant flowers there.

“I am concerned that we did ask the council in the past for funding for flowers and all I have is thistles and nettles – I’ve no flowers in Askeaton,” he said.