'Trailblazer' founder of Irish Dresden to be laid to rest in Limerick

THE founder of Irish Dresden Johanna Sarr is to be laid to rest in the county she’s called home for the past 60 years tomorrow.

There is sadness across Limerick at the passing of Ms Sarr who alongside husband Oskar brought Müller Volkstedt over to the county and renamed it Irish Dresden in Dromcollogher.

At its peak, the firm employed between 50 and 60 people handcrafting beautiful porcelain figurines and giftware, which they exported across the globe.

Johanna, who died on Tuesday, escaped Nazi Germany, but sadly lost her husband just four years after their move to Limerick in 1962.

It left the running of the business to Johanna and her daughter Sabina.

Johanna was the aunt of local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, who described her as “trailblazing”.

It's with great sadness I learnt of the passing of Johanna Saar(RIP), Irish Dresden. An incredible person who escaped Germany to set up her business here. Condolences to her daughters Angelika(my aunt), Sabina, Corry & Suzie & extended family right up to the great grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/IN0UEOIcxr — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) April 21, 2021

“She was an incredible woman with an incredible story. She was incredibly resilient, quiet and reserved in a lot of ways. But great stories to tell. A recognised businesswoman. You don’t get to where she got to without hard work, diligence and commitment,” he said.

In 1987, Johanna won the title of international businesswoman of the year, and earnt a slot on RTE’s Late Late Show as a result.

“At the time, it was massive. It was THE thing to be on at the time,” Cllr Butler recalled.

“When Irish Dresden came to Limerick, it put us on the map. It was an international, global brand. I know the people of Dromcollogher are very proud of the connection to it,” he said.

The family remained in the town near the Cork border.

Asked how he feels Johanna would like to be remembered, Cllr Butler said: “I think she’d like to be remembered as a mother and a grandmother first and foremost. Her family was most important to her. After that, I think she would like to be remembered as something of a trailblazer for her time. She led the way for businesswomen in Ireland to be able to say, look, this is what you can achieve as a woman in a male-dominated world. Her legacy is incredible.”

The chairman of Limerick’s County Board John Cregan, a native of Dromcollogher said: “She was an incredible woman who had a tremendous drive to succeed.”

He remembers in his youth, coachloads of tourists visiting the town for Irish Dresden.

“American visitors in particular would bring a lot of business to the factory. It was a success story as far as Dromcollogher was concerned. It put the town on the map. It became an international brand,” said the former Fianna Fail TD, “It’s a sad day for our community and the family.”

We always had much treasured Dresden pieces. With Dad a Dromcollogher man, they represent a piece of home and will always be special to us. The west Limerick town is rightly very proud of its Dresden. My sympathies to you and the family, your aunt’s mother leaves a huge legacy. — Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) April 21, 2021

Johanna died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is the dearly loved mother of Sabina, Angelika, Cornelia and Susanne. Sadly missed by her sister Gerda, nephew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

The funeral cortege will depart her residence on Friday at 11.00am, en route to St Nicholas Church of Ireland, Adare for 12.00 noon Service, followed by burial in St Nicholas' Cemetery Adare.

The funeral service will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gdj8Nqe7cqo&feature=youtu.be.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick.

May she rest in peace.