Cost benefit study to cut noise for homes by busy Limerick motorway

COUNCIL has completed a cost benefit assessment to decide whether to introduce measures to cut the noise from householders living beside the M7.

The information emerged at this month’s metropolitan district meeting following questions by City East councillors Elena Secas, and Catherine Slattery.

Brian Kennedy, the director of service in the physical development directorate, confirmed that an assessment was undertaken for homes in Monaleen which back onto the M7 comparing the monetised cost in terms of benefit to health by the implementation of mitigation measures – as against the cost of bringing them in.

“A report for that hotspot was submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the council met with their representatives in October last year,” he said, “Comments on the report were received at the end of December 2020 which are currently being examined.”

Mr Kennedy also pointed out the TII has committed to establishing the price of implementing the mitigation measures using an external consultant, with this cost review due in the coming weeks.

"This is a serious issue," Cllr Slattery said, "It is a matter of public health and we need to tackle it."

"The traffic noise from the M7 is affecting the quality of life of residents living in Oakfield, Monaleen Park, Kylemore, Evanwood and Cairnsfort," she added, pointing out it was former councillor Joe Pond who raised this issue in the previous term.

Cllr Secas has welcomed the progress.

She said: “I am delighted to hear that TII have committed to establishing the cost of implementing the mitigation measures, with their cost review to be presented to the council in the coming weeks. It has been a long process so far, so I hope that the Council will be able to finalise the report once TII's costings are received shortly."

"Castletroy/Monaleen residents living next to M7 are hugely impacted by the excessive noise from the motorway. There are people who can't sleep, who can't enjoy their back gardens at all. It is an issue of public health and these measures will address this issue,” she added.