Limerick Weather: Friday, April 23, 2021

TODAY will be another dry and bright day, however, there will be more cloud about with hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest near the coasts where moderate east to southeast breezes will persist.

Tonight it will remain dry, however, there will be a little more cloud about keeping lowest temperatures a little higher than previous nights at 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light to moderate easterly breezes.