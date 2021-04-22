Limerick Weather: Thursday April 22, 2021

Thursday will be a dry and bright day with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees Celsius staying coolest near southern coastal areas. Winds will be moderate and easterly in direction.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the rest of this week and the weekend bringing predominantly dry and settled conditions.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday night will be cold under largely clear skies with winds falling mostly light easterly or variable. Minimum temperatures of -1 and + 3 degrees, with a touch of grass frost possible. Temperatures will be a few degrees milder in coastal fringes and in southwest Munster where winds will continue moderate to fresh. A few pockets of mist will form also.

FRIDAY: Friday will be another dry day with variable cloud and sunshine. Highest Temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees coolest near southern and eastern coasts in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Remaining dry, however a little more cloud about keeping lowest temperatures a little higher than previous night at 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

SATURDAY: Dry with good sunshine over Munster, variable amounts of cloud elsewhere with some hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees coolest near southern and eastern coasts in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloud clearing east early in the night to leave a dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, holding a degree or two warmer along eastern and southern coast in mostly light easterly breezes.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks like the sunnier day of the weekend at present, with just patchy cloud. A moderate east to northeast breeze will have a cooling effect over the eastern half of the country with highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in eastern counties and along the south coast, but further west, maximum temperatures will range 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest high pressure will begin to weaken early next week with a return to more unsettled conditions.