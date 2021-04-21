Limerick property watch: Rare find on the North Circular Road

“Edenmore” is a well maintained, spacious and elegant detached property built in 1940 and situated on the sought after North Circular Road.

Rarely does a substantial property of this calibre and location come to the market. Beautifully set on a large private site with front garden and large, private, South facing rear garden and patio area.

“Edenmore” is a substantial three-storey over basement property of approx. 281.91m2 (3032.19ft2).

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance porch leading to the entrance hallway, 4 reception rooms, large sunroom, kitchen/breakfast room, wetroom and basement room.

On the first floor there are three spacious bedrooms, two of the bedrooms having ensuite bathroom and the main bathroom. On the second floor there are two spacious attic rooms.

Superbly located within an easy stroll to Limerick city centre, it is also within easy walking distance to all local amenities, national and secondary schools, the Limerick Institute of Technology, Thomond Park Rugby Ground and the GAA Gaelic Grounds.

It is within easy access to the M7/M20 motorways, via the Shannon tunnel, and the N18.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Edenmore, North Circular Road, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €675,000

Seller: Rooney’s Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney (061) 413511