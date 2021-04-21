Three charged over death of former Limerick footballer

THREE men appeared in court this week in connection with the death of a former Limerick footballer.

Noel McGrath, aged in his mid-60s, from Oola was killed in a road traffic collision involving two cars on the N7 near Nenagh on July 11, 2020.

Mr McGrath, a former chief officer in Limerick Prison, was travelling in a vehicle with his wife Doris.

Three men appeared before Nenagh Court on Monday where evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by gardai.

Peter Flynn, aged 32, of Grennanstown, Norwood, Nenagh, County Tipperary was charged with dangerous driving causing death and serious injury; and charged with endangerment at Carrigtoher, Nenagh, on July 11, 2020.

Kieran McInerney, aged 36, of Doon Road, Broadford, County Clare was charged with assisting an offender.

A third male from County Clare, who was 17 at the time, was also charged with assisting an offender.

All three were remanded on bail to appear before Nenagh Court again, on May 27, for service of the book of evidence.