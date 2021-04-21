WIN: All three of Limerick GAA’s jerseys could be yours!

The Limerick Leader, in association with Limerick GAA, are offering readers a chance to win all three of Limerick's new-look jerseys.

To be in with a chance to win all of the 2021 jerseys, just see page 37 of this week’s sport section in our broadsheet edition.

The home, away and commemorative jerseys, produced by O'Neills, are going to be the must-have item this summer as Limerick GAA embark on what is set to be a rip-roaring summer of sport.

The exclusive newspaper competition will run over six weeks, so make sure to collect all the coupons for your chance to be in the draw.

The competition begins this week to mark that the draws for this season's Munster senior hurling and football championships have been made.

Limerick's senior footballers will face Waterford in the opening round of the 2021 Munster senior football championship.

Should Billy Lee's side overcome Waterford, they will take on Cork in the provincial semi-finals. Dates for the games are not finalised yet, but the last weekend in June is the initial date set.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Limerick will begin the defence of their Munster senior hurling title when taking on Cork in the provincial semi-final.

Again, June 26/27 are the provisional dates set.