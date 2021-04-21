Limerick politician faces Seanad vote today

FORMER mayor Maria Byrne will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky with counting set to commence on a by-election to Seanad Eireann today.

A vacancy has arisen on the Upper House’s agricultural panel following the resignation of former Wexford TD Michael D’Arcy to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Management.

Having missed out on re-election to Seanad Eireann 12 months ago, the Fine Gael woman, who lives in O’Connell Avenue, is the her party's to fill the vacancy. The two other government parties are not running candidates.

She faces competition though from Independent unionist candidate Ian Marshall, a farmer by trade, and Kildare county councillor Angela Feeney, who will fly the Labour flag.

Mr Marshall has the backing of Sinn Fein.

Sorting of the votes on the agricultural panel will get under way from just before noon, before the count proper commences.

Ms Byrne would be considered favourite to secure most of the 218 votes on offer in the by-election.

Unlike regular Seanad elections, where the electorate is wider, those voting in by-elections must be a member of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Another vacancy has arisen on the industrial panel, with counting here to get under way once the agricultural panel is compete.

Here, the high-profile mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu will seek to secure a seat in the Seanad.

Ms Byrne also missed out on election to Limerick City in the general election of February 2020.

There is currently just one Limerick senator - Sinn Fein's Paul Gavan, who is based in Castleconnell.

