New Limerick school a step closer as councillors note land sale plan

THE new 1,000-student school in Mungret has moved a step closer after councillors noted the proposed €450,000 sale of the land.

Permission was granted for the school back in January by the local authority.

Now, Limerick City and County Council has proposed the disposal of its land at Dromdarrig to the Limerick-Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) who will be the new patrons.

While metropolitan district councillors noted the plan this week, it will be the full council which will rubber-stamp the sale at next month’s meeting.

Council will earn €450,000 from the sale of the 10-acre site.