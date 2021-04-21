Limerick weather - Wednesday, April 21 2021

TODAY will be largely dry with sunny spells. There's a chance of one or two light showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, mildest in the west with moderate easterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the rest of this week and the weekend bringing predominantly dry and settled conditions.

It will stay dry under largely clear skies tonight, although temperatures will plunge down to between one and five degrees.

Meanwhile, Thursday will be a dry and mostly sunny day. Maximum temperatures will range 13 to 16 degrees across much of the country, warmest in Connacht and northwest Munster. It will be cooler in eastern coastal counties and along the south coast though, due to the onshore east to southeast breezes with highs of 10 to 12 degrees in these areas.

