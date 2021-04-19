Burst water main impacts Limerick companies

A NUMBER of multi-national firms in Limerick are experiencing water disruption this Monday as a result of an outage.

The Edward Life Science facility and Johnson and Johnson campus at the National Technology Park are both expected to be without water until 10pm this evening.

This is due to a burst water main, with the outage in place to facilitate repairs.

Irish Water has apologised for the outage, and confirmed that a traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the repairs.

Elsewhere in the city, disruptions are expected to the water supply in Sycamore Avenue in Rathbane, with works on new connections scheduled to take place until 4pm today.

Tomorrow evening, Irish Water is warning of supply interruptions to homes in Garryowen, St John’s Avenue, Mulgrave Street and the Ballysimon Road as mains repair works occur.

#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Plassey and surrounds until 10pm tonight. Please see https://t.co/y0FtmOvbJw. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) April 19, 2021

Works are scheduled to take place from 6pm until 10pm.

And leak detection works may cause supply disruptions at Rossa Avenue and the surrounding areas on April 27 and 28, between 1am and 5am.