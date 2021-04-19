Limerick Weather: Monday April 19, 2021

Cloudy on Monday with continuing outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more persistent through the course of the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes, occasionally fresh along western coastal fringes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Cool, damp and mostly cloudy for the start of the week but transitioning to high pressure from midweek onwards, bringing fine settled conditions across the country.

Monday night: A cloudy and rather misty night, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some hill and coastal mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Tuesday: Remaining mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually easing through the day. Mostly dry in east and southeast for the afternoon with some bright spells developing later in the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday night: Long clear spells developing overnight and mostly dry with just a light passing shower early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the northwest. Winds will be mostly light and northeasterly in direction, increasing moderate near the coast.

Wednesday: A dry, bright and mostly sunny start to the day. Patchy cloud will develop through the afternoon with the odd isolated shower developing. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Wednesday night: A dry and clear night with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, a degree or two lower across Ulster where there may be a touch of frost. Light easterly breezes.

Thursday: Continuing mainly dry and bright with a mix of cloud and sunshine. There remains a slight risk of a passing shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest in the east and south, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes. Staying dry overnight with long clear spells and lows of 1 to 6 degrees.

Friday: Current indications suggest dry weather and sunshine will continue on Friday with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest across Connacht. Light southeasterly breezes.