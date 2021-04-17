Appeal to Limerick farmers ahead of silage-making season

Ahead of the silage-making season, Limerick farmers are being reminded to ensure their silage base, associated effluent collection channels and silage effluent storage facilities are ready-for-use are fit-for-purpose.

Limerick City and County Council is appealing to farmers to thoroughly power-hose the silage base and effluent conduits and to check for any damage and carry out repairs where necessary.

They are also being reminded that the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine has specific building specifications relating to silage storage – see agriculture.gov.ie or teacasc.ie.

Any repair works must be completed to the specifications laid down by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

The local authority says farmers should seek advice from a suitably qualified engineer prior to commencement of works.

“It is important to remember that silage effluent is a particularly potent pollutant and can cause significant harm to our waters and aquatic life,” said a spokesperson.

Farmers should not make pit silage where where facilities are defective and they are being encouraged to act responsibly at all times.