Limerick Property Watch: Bungalow perfect mix of modern and tradition

Sherry FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market Lackyle, Ardnacrusha.

A beautiful and recently retrofitted Irish bungalow situated on 0.8 acres of manicured grounds. Built in the 1960’s and modernised in more recent times, Lackyle offers excellent accommodation with the energy efficiency of a newly built property. Each room has been tastefully decorated in neutral colour pallets and a high-quality standard of fit-out throughout.

This truly is the turnkey option for any first-time buyers or those looking to trade up to a modern house with plenty of space for a family.

The house offers excellent accommodation with 3 spacious bedrooms, two reception rooms, open plan kitchen/diner and spacious bathroom. Entering the property via the entrance hall, the living accommodation is to the left with two reception rooms adjoining.

Both living room and family room are finished with timber flooring and feature a solid fuel stove at centre. The living room opens into the kitchen via French doors. The kitchen is bright and spacious and comes with grey coloured floor tiling, contemporary kitchen units, splash tilling, quartz inset sink and a multi-purpose island at centre. French doors open out to the rear decking and garden.

The three bedrooms are positioned at the end of the hallway, two of the bedrooms are spacious doubles, with the master bedroom containing built in wardrobes. The third bedroom is a generous single and is currently in use as an office. The bathroom located off the hallway is fitted to the highest standard with contemporary sanitary ware, vanity unit, walk in electric shower and neutral tiling throughout.

Externally, the property boasts excellent gardens to side and rear with scope to extend the existing house accommodation. Planning permission has been granted in 2020, containing a glass extension of the rear leading to the current garage which has planning permission granted for conversion into another bedroom.

The property also benefits from road access points at the front of the house (L3056) and the Lackyle Heights Road.

Overall Lackyle comes to the market in superb condition with scope to extend the already excellent accommodation.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Lackyle, Ardnacrusha

Description: Three bedroom, one bath, detached home

Price: €389,000

Seller: Sherry Fitzgerald

Contact: (061) 418000