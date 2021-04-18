Limerick community to remember its deceased with memory garden

A MEMORY garden is to open in Caherdavin to remember those who have passed away down through the years.​

With the support of the local branch of Lidl, and funds from a former ‘1,000 club’ - a local fundraiser initiative, it will be built to the side of the community centre which is located in Whitethorn Drive.

Mags Brown, vice-chair of the Caherdavin Residents Association said it will be a place where locals can come in, relax and reflect.

“We are going to have a lovely raised flower bed in it, and beautiful concrete coloured seats out the back, cushions, chairs and fruit trees planted around to attract the birds and bees, and also the plants which will be in the bed,” she explained.

Around the raised flower bed, there will be small circular brass plaques bearing the names of local people who have passed away.

Mags stressed the garden will remember everyone who has passed away over the years, and not just those who have lost their battle with Covid-19 in the last year.

“It’s for those who have died within the community. We have a great community, and a lot of people who have died would have been here since their 20s and 30s, and they helped build the community. They all gave into a 1,000 club, so we want to remember them,” she explained.

It will be known as the Caherdavin Community Park, Mags added, and there has been a very positive response locally.​

“People are thrilled,” she said, “They think its such a fabulous idea. And what’s even nicer is we have had offers of people to give us plants already.”

She also praised the work done by Kevin Bett of the residents association and two CE scheme workers Maurice McInerney and Ivan Connelly, who have put the raised flower bed in place.

Currently the community centre is closed to the public due to the pandemic – but it’s hoped it will be back open in time for the garden’s launch.