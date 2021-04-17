University of Limerick to trial Covid-19 day pass

THE widespread return of students to the University of Limerick’s campus has edged a bit closer with the introduction of a new symptom tracker.

For the next three weeks, students attending on campus to use the library or attend lectures will be asked to complete a day-pass form to allow access.

The students are asked to complete a Covid-19 symptom tracker, with a green pass allowing entry onto the campus.

A red pass means students must stay at home and contact their local GP or the student health centre.

The day-pass portal was made available to students from this Monday, April 12, and as an incentive to take part, everyone who uses it is being entered into a draw to win a €100 gift card.

Nigel Healey, the interim provost and deputy president at the University of Limerick said: “The use of the UL student Covid-19 day portal will further strengthen Covid-19 protocols which are already in place and ultimately help prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the UL campus community.”

“It’s important all students scheduled for on-campus learning in April take part in trialing the portal to help us plan for a more normal student experience during the next academic year.”

Almost all classes at UL have been taking place virtually, with only a bare minimum of students attending the campus.