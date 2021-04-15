BREAKING: Notable reduction in Covid cases locally and nationally

FOURTEEN new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Thursday evening.

This is a reduction on Wednesday’s figure when 20 cases were attributed to Limerick.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in February and 2 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the State. This compares to the 431 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the cases notified today:

168 are men / 141 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties**

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

769,721 people have received their first dose

325,243 people have received their second dose

