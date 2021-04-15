Limerick taxi drivers say moving O'Connell Street rank will affect business

A LIMERICK taxi driver contacted the Leader to say he - and a number of colleagues - were not aware that the O'Connell Street rank was being moved.

He said there were bollards blocking it when he went to pull into the rank on Thursday. He said the taxi signs have been taken down and no new ones erected to inform the public where the replacement rank is.

The Leader put his claims to Limerick City and County Council. A spokesperson said they "carried out and continue to undertake an extensive engagement and awareness process in relation to the works now underway on O’Connell Street".

"The council along with contractors Shareridge have been in contact with all businesses and groups letting them know the plans and schedule for the works.

"A weekly update is emailed to all stakeholders on Fridays looking to the week ahead, and this is also available on Limerick.ie/OConnell-Street," said the council spokesperson.

The taxi driver who contacted the Leader said the rank on O'Connell is the busiest in the city. The replacement rank on Lower Cecil Street is much quieter, he said, thus further hitting the local taxi industry already suffering the consequences of Covid.

He also bemoaned the fact that private cars are parking in the Sarsfield Street rank every day and are not being moved on.

The council spokesperson said they have "been in regular and ongoing contact with the nominated taxi representative for Limerick, during which the relocation of the taxi rank was discussed and explained".

"A layout of the revised rank was emailed and the representative indicated they were satisfied with the arrangements and the move. The rep was also informed ahead of time that the O’Connell Street rank would be closed from Monday, April 12.

"In addition, the public liaison officer with ShareRidge has also been emailing the three taxi contacts provided about the O’Connell Street project and did not receive any response.

"Signs are being erected on posts along the former rank on O’Connell Street advising people of the change and directing them to the nearest rank," said the council spokesperson.

They added: "The closest ranks to O’Connell Street are around 50 metres away around the corner on Sarsfield Street and William Street. The relocated rank on Lower Cecil Street is now operating on a 24 hour basis and is 200 metres from where it was on O’Connell Street. The existing rank on Cecil Street remains open, which again is 200 metres from the former O’Connell Street rank."

In conclusion, the council spokesperson said it is disappointing to hear that the taxi driver feels he is not being informed.

"However, they may contact their taxi rep to enquire about the communications received. Alternatively if they contact the public liaison officer with ShareRidge, they can be accommodated on the weekly updates. Details are on the weekly updates on the website," said the council spokesperson.